‘Today is not the day’: Drivers asked to avoid travel around northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -ADOT and the City of Flagstaff are encouraging people to stay off the roads in the city and on I-17, saying driving conditions are still hazardous.

Tuesday Morning Arizona’s Family saw multiple cars stuck in ditches along the I-17. Streets Director for the City of Flagstaff Sam Beckett said that overnight they saw several accidents, most of which were caused by icy conditions. Beckett said due to the cold temperatures, the roads are layered in black ice, meaning people could slip and fall even trying to get to their car.

Beckett does not recommend travel within Flagstaff at all on Wednesday and said, “if you don’t have to come up today, don’t. If you’re going to plan for it anyway, I would plan for an extra couple of hours at least. We’re going to see traffic increase significantly as people head to work. Then as the day moves on, it’s very very cold and we expect these roads to remain icy. So I would expect to account for four or five extra hours of travel time today if you choose to come up today.”

Beckett said if you decide to hit the roads: completely clear your car of any snow, give yourself more room than normal between you and other cars, avoid plows, and drive 10 miles per hour below posted speed limit signs.

