Suspect arrested after leading DPS on chase in stolen APS truck; breaking into Tolleson home

The suspect was arrested near 104th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just before 7:30 a.m.
By Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed that a carjacking suspect in an APS work truck that led authorities into a Tolleson neighborhood is now in police custody.

Initial reports of a carjacking were reported around 4:50 a.m. where an APS worker reported that a work truck had been stolen on Loop 101 in Phoenix. DPS spokesperson Bart Graves said the suspect had broken down in a vehicle that was blocking Loop 101 at Thomas Road. An APS service driver stopped to help the suspect, but when the worker got out of the vehicle, the suspect pulled out a gun and took the APS truck.

Authorities were later able to track the stolen vehicle to Avondale where authorities continuously conducted surveillance efforts. Troopers at that point were led on a pursuit in the West Valley that ended when the worker pulled off in a roadside ditch near the border of Avondale and Tolleson city limits. Video from Arizona’s Family news crews showed the abandoned APS vehicle in a ditch surrounded by law enforcement, near Lower Buckeye Road.

Video from the scene shows an APS truck surrounded by law enforcement vehicles.
Video from the scene shows an APS truck surrounded by law enforcement vehicles.(Arizona's Family)

At that point, the suspect took off on foot, where he allegedly broke into another home after hopping a backyard fence in a neighborhood near 104th Avenue and Lower Buckeye. The homeowner confronted the suspect, talked him into leaving the house, and no one was injured. The suspect then jumped through several backyards until he ends up at another home. SWAT crews responded and authorities were later able to arrest the suspect, who has been identified as a 24-year-old man.

His name has not yet been released. DPS says the man is facing multiple charges stemming from the incident including grand theft, assault, trespassing, endangerment, and other charges. The APS driver is uninjured.

APS later sent Arizona’s Family the following statement.

