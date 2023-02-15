Semi truck leaking nitric acid after crash forces closure of Interstate 10 south of Tucson

TUCSON (KOLD/3TV/CBS 5) - A shelter-in-place and some evacuations are underway following a truck carrying nitric acid crashed on Interstate 10 south of Tucson Tuesday afternoon.

Arizona DPS Troopers say the semi-truck rolled over, causing the trailer shell to crack open, sending plumes of the volatile chemical into the air. ?Emergency teams immediately closed Interstate 10 in both directions near the crash. Officials say there is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

#Tucson: Interstate 10 is closed in BOTH directions between Rita Road & Kolb Road in Tucson due to a crash and a hazmat spill. We anticipate an extensive closure. Please avoid the area. #AZTraffic https://t.co/FUnBBby4ZQ — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 14, 2023

According to the National Library of Medicine, nitric acid is a highly corrosive chemical that can be very toxic if inhaled.

“Prolonged exposure to low concentrations or short-term exposure to high concentrations may result in adverse health effects,” the NLM said on its webpage.

The main uses of the chemical are the production of fertilizers and explosives.

Authorities are telling residents within one mile of the spill to shelter in place and turn off machines that bring in outside air, like air conditioning and heaters.

Tucson Fire Hazmat Team working with our partners at @Arizona_DPS to control the hazmat and brush fire incidents at Rita and I10. Continue to avoid the area, I10 will remain closed an extended period of time. Stay safe @cityoftucson pic.twitter.com/oM4WKD5C0E — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) February 14, 2023

The nearby Vail School District canceled all school activity buses Tuesday afternoon and asked parents to pick up their students immediately.

