Semi truck leaking nitric acid after crash forces closure of Interstate 10 south of Tucson

A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called for a one-mile area of Tucson following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between Kolb and Rita
By 13 News Staff and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:43 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON (KOLD/3TV/CBS 5) - A shelter-in-place and some evacuations are underway following a truck carrying nitric acid crashed on Interstate 10 south of Tucson Tuesday afternoon.

Arizona DPS Troopers say the semi-truck rolled over, causing the trailer shell to crack open, sending plumes of the volatile chemical into the air. ?Emergency teams immediately closed Interstate 10 in both directions near the crash. Officials say there is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

According to the National Library of Medicine, nitric acid is a highly corrosive chemical that can be very toxic if inhaled.

“Prolonged exposure to low concentrations or short-term exposure to high concentrations may result in adverse health effects,” the NLM said on its webpage.

The main uses of the chemical are the production of fertilizers and explosives.

Authorities are telling residents within one mile of the spill to shelter in place and turn off machines that bring in outside air, like air conditioning and heaters.

The nearby Vail School District canceled all school activity buses Tuesday afternoon and asked parents to pick up their students immediately.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family as we gather updates on this story.

