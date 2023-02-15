Black History Month
Roads closed after winter storm dumps 10+ inches of snow across northern Arizona

Some roads are still very slick in Flagstaff with overnight snow and ice.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:58 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Several roadways remain closed Wednesday morning after a winter storm moved through northern Arizona Tuesday and into the overnight hours.

As of 8:15 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation says the following highway closures are in effect:

  • State Route 273 between mileposts 377 and 382 near Show Low
  • State Route 77 between mileposts 154 and 170 north of Winkelman
  • Interstate 40 westbound at milepost 289 in Holbrook
  • Interstate 40 eastbound between mileposts 140 and 146
  • US 180 between mileposts 236 and 248 near Flagstaff
  • State Route 64 between mileposts 264 and 240 near the Grand Canyon

Follow the latest road conditions at AZ511.gov. A number of area schools are also closed or delayed on Wednesday. See the current list here.

Flagstaff picked up about 10 inches of snow while areas like Strawberry received 6 inches. The Winter Storm Warning expired for most of northern Arizona at 6 a.m. but remains in effect for eastern parts of the state until noon. Expect cold temperatures across the High Country Wednesday night with wind chills near zero. See the latest forecast here.

