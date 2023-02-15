Roads closed after winter storm dumps 10+ inches of snow across northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Several roadways remain closed Wednesday morning after a winter storm moved through northern Arizona Tuesday and into the overnight hours.

As of 8:15 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation says the following highway closures are in effect:

State Route 273 between mileposts 377 and 382 near Show Low

State Route 77 between mileposts 154 and 170 north of Winkelman

Interstate 40 westbound at milepost 289 in Holbrook

Interstate 40 eastbound between mileposts 140 and 146

US 180 between mileposts 236 and 248 near Flagstaff

State Route 64 between mileposts 264 and 240 near the Grand Canyon

Follow the latest road conditions at AZ511.gov. A number of area schools are also closed or delayed on Wednesday. See the current list here.

Good morning from Strawberry, AZ. New 6 inches of snow after an evening of green lightning and thunder. #AzWx pic.twitter.com/5aEbk5wrO3 — Strawberry, AZ 🍓 (@Strawberry_AZ) February 15, 2023

Flagstaff picked up about 10 inches of snow while areas like Strawberry received 6 inches. The Winter Storm Warning expired for most of northern Arizona at 6 a.m. but remains in effect for eastern parts of the state until noon. Expect cold temperatures across the High Country Wednesday night with wind chills near zero. See the latest forecast here.

Share your weather photos and videos with us!

Stay up-to-date on the latest conditions with our First Alert Weather app!

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather app lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.