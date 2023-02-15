Black History Month
Reports: Suspect leads authorities on chase into Tolleson neighborhood; used stolen APS truck

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re getting initial reports that a suspect in a reported stolen APS work truck has led authorities into a Tolleson neighborhood.

Video from the scene shows an APS truck surrounded by law enforcement vehicles.
Video from the scene shows an APS truck surrounded by law enforcement vehicles.(Arizona's Family)

Initial reports of a carjacking were reported around 5:45 a.m. where a caller reported that an Arizona Public Service truck had been stolen. Authorities were later able to track it down to Avondale where authorities appeared to try to conduct a traffic stop. Video from Arizona’s Family news crews showed a DPS vehicle surrounded by law enforcement in the area of 104th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Emergency traffic indicated that authorities believed the suspect to have been hiding in a home.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to DPS for more information. Check back for updates.

