Reports: Suspect leads authorities on chase into Tolleson neighborhood; used stolen APS truck

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re getting initial reports that a suspect in a reported stolen APS work truck has led authorities into a Tolleson neighborhood.

Video from the scene shows an APS truck surrounded by law enforcement vehicles. (Arizona's Family)

Initial reports of a carjacking were reported around 5:45 a.m. where a caller reported that an Arizona Public Service truck had been stolen. Authorities were later able to track it down to Avondale where authorities appeared to try to conduct a traffic stop. Video from Arizona’s Family news crews showed a DPS vehicle surrounded by law enforcement in the area of 104th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Emergency traffic indicated that authorities believed the suspect to have been hiding in a home.

