Mesa homeowners say they were ripped off by awning company

Bill’s Awnings has nine open complaints with state’s contracting board.
At least nine people have filed complaints saying they were ripped off by Bill's Awnings in Mesa.
By Gary Harper
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Lori DeGennaro says when she and her husband retired and moved from out of state to a Mesa mobile home park, they had no idea just how hot Arizona could be.

“We came here in June, and I mean, the dash was cracking on our car. We have never experienced this kind of heat before,” she told On Your Side as she showed us her vehicle. To block the sun, DeGennaro said she wanted to install an awning along the entire length of her mobile home, so she hired a company called Bill’s Awnings which demanded a security deposit.

“He said, ‘I can’t do the job until you give me half down as a deposit for the material’,” DeGennaro said. That totaled $1,117. Fast forward to eight months later, and DeGennaro was left with no awning, and Bill’s Awnings won’t return her phone calls. “Well, I just want our money back and to move on. That’s all we want to do,” she said. Turns out, she’s not alone. Numerous other viewers emailed On Your Side saying they were ripped off by the same company.

Bill’s Awnings is licensed with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, and according to their website, at least nine people have filed complaints saying they were also ripped off. On Your Side went to Bill’s Awnings for answers, only to find the business was shut down and had been for a while with a note taped to the door reading, “Sorry, we are closed.”

On Your Side, then headed over to the business owner’s Mesa home. However, no one answered or spoke through the doorbell camera. That’s not good news for Lori and all the other consumers who say they gave Bill’s Awnings a lot of money and got nothing in return. DeGennaro said, “I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights over this. And it’s just not fair for hardworking people. It’s just not fair.”

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors is currently investigating Bill’s Awnings, and because the company is licensed, all consumers who filed a complaint stand a chance of getting their money returned by the agency’s recovery fund. This is just one example of why On Your Side always advises hiring licensed contractors.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

