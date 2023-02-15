Black History Month
Man with BAC 3x legal limit caused crash that injured Salt River PD officer, documents say

Police said a toxicology report showed Parker's blood alcohol content was 0.292.
By David Baker
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators say a man had a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit when he slammed head-on into a Salt River Police Department pickup truck last week, injuring the officer. It happened on Thursday just after 3 a.m. on Indian School Road near the Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Court paperwork said Cole Thomas Parker was trapped in his car after the crash, and the Salt River Fire Department had to rescue him. When police talked to him, he said he drank “too much” and didn’t know where he was, according to court records. He was later taken to the hospital. The officer in the truck suffered a broken ankle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Salt River officer hospitalized in crash; Indian School Road reopens east of Loop 101

Police said a toxicology report showed Parker’s blood alcohol content was 0.292. After Parker was released from the hospital, he was arrested and booked into jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and DUI charges.

