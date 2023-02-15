Black History Month
Man accused of killing man who gave him eviction paperwork at Phoenix home

A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death while being served an eviction notice on Tuesday afternoon.(Phoenix Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of stabbing and killing another man when he came to give him eviction paperwork at his Phoenix home. On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., Phoenix officers were called out to a fight at a home near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. The caller, identified as 39-year-old Osman Aguilar-Osorio, said a man he didn’t know came into the house, threw items around, and was still inside. Police papers say when officers arrived, they found a man lying under the house’s carport with his throat cut. He died at the scene.

A man who was with the victim reportedly told officers the two met up to put eviction paperwork on Aguilar-Osorio’s front door. Court papers say when they attached the paperwork, Aguilar-Osorio opened the door and invited them inside, saying he was doing repairs. While the three were inside, the victim started taking photos, which irritated Aguilar-Osorio, police papers say. Aguilar-Osorio reportedly tried to get the man to stop taking pictures.

Investigators said when the victim stepped out onto the carport, Aguilar-Osorio followed him. Then, the second man saw Aguilar-Osorio standing in the carport with a bloody knife, court paperwork says. He told the man to leave, and he called 911.

Aguilar-Osorio was arrested and told investigators he’d bought the house in 2019 but had gotten behind on payments, court paperwork said. He said when the two men arrived, he showed them the repair work he was doing and got angry that one of the men was taking pictures and said he was acting “in a violent manner,” investigators said. Aguilar-Osorio told officers he followed the man out onto the carport and said the man turned around “aggressively.” That’s when Aguilar-Osorio said he “did what he did” and claimed it was self-defense, police said.

Investigators say Aguilar-Osorio refused to say what he did to the man and would not tell officers where the knife was. He faces various charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He’s being held on a $750,000 bond.

