Jason Mraz to launch 2023 summer tour, stopping in Phoenix in July
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Jason Mraz has announced a 2023 tour and will be making a stop in Phoenix on July 23 at the Arizona Financial Theatre.
Tickets will go on sale here on Friday, Feb. 24, starting at 10 a.m. Fans can look forward to a brand new album release coming June 23 called “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride.” This will be Mraz’s 8th studio album, with his tour starting in mid-July and ending in mid-August.
Mraz has been awarded a GRAMMY in 2010 for “Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals” with Colbie Caillat for the song “Lucky,” and was nominated for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance “I’m yours” and Song of the Year for “I’m Yours.” He also won a “Favorite Male Artist” of a People’s Choice Award.
Full Tour Date List:
JULY
- 13 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield
- 14 – Seattle, WA#
- 15 – Seattle, WA#
- 17 – Spokane, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest*
- 19 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
- 21 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
- 22 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
- 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- 26 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
- 28 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
- 29 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- 30 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
AUGUST
- 1 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
- 2 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival*
- 4 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
- 5 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte
- 6 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – Filene Center*
- 8 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion
- 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts
- 11 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- 12 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheater
- 13 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- 17 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium – with The New York Pops
