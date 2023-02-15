Jason Mraz to launch 2023 summer tour, stopping in Phoenix in July

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Jason Mraz has announced a 2023 tour and will be making a stop in Phoenix on July 23 at the Arizona Financial Theatre.

Tickets will go on sale here on Friday, Feb. 24, starting at 10 a.m. Fans can look forward to a brand new album release coming June 23 called “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride.” This will be Mraz’s 8th studio album, with his tour starting in mid-July and ending in mid-August.

Mraz has been awarded a GRAMMY in 2010 for “Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals” with Colbie Caillat for the song “Lucky,” and was nominated for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance “I’m yours” and Song of the Year for “I’m Yours.” He also won a “Favorite Male Artist” of a People’s Choice Award.

Full Tour Date List:

JULY

13 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield

14 – Seattle, WA#

15 – Seattle, WA#

17 – Spokane, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest*

19 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

21 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

22 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

23 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

26 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

28 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

29 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

30 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

AUGUST

1 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

2 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival*

4 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

5 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte

6 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – Filene Center*

8 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion

9 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

11 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

12 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheater

13 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

17 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium – with The New York Pops

