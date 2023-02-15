Inside look at Phoenix Rising’s new stadium near Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Rising is making progress on its new stadium in Phoenix, and Arizona’s Family got an inside look. Crews were out near 38th and Washington streets on Tuesday, leveling the ground and building stands where fans will watch games this season.

For fans that went to their previous home at Wild Horse Pass, the new location will look familiar. The team essentially took down the stadium near Chandler and rebuilt it in Phoenix next to the Park n’ Swap. “This location is fantastic. You know, in the central part of town, accessible by all parts of the Valley, the light rail stops right at our front door, so we’re really excited about some of the elements, the in-game promotions that we’re going to run and unveil in the next couple of weeks as well as the location. I think it’s going to be a great experience for our fans in 2023,” said Phoenix Rising president Bobby Dulle.

Phoenix’s regular season starts with two road matches before its first game at the new stadium on April 1. The Rising has bounced around for years from Peoria to Scottsdale and Tempe before spending the last two seasons at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler. Teams reps said in the past they’ve wanted to be near the airport for years. The lease is for five years.

If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch the home opener and all Phoenix Rising games on our brand new Arizona’s Familly Sports & Entertainment Network. It launches on March 1 on channel 44 or channel 116 on Cox cable.

