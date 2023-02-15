Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Inside look at Phoenix Rising’s new stadium near Sky Harbor Airport

Construction is underway for the new Phoenix Rising stadium.
Construction is underway for the new Phoenix Rising stadium.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Rising is making progress on its new stadium in Phoenix, and Arizona’s Family got an inside look. Crews were out near 38th and Washington streets on Tuesday, leveling the ground and building stands where fans will watch games this season.

For fans that went to their previous home at Wild Horse Pass, the new location will look familiar. The team essentially took down the stadium near Chandler and rebuilt it in Phoenix next to the Park n’ Swap. “This location is fantastic. You know, in the central part of town, accessible by all parts of the Valley, the light rail stops right at our front door, so we’re really excited about some of the elements, the in-game promotions that we’re going to run and unveil in the next couple of weeks as well as the location. I think it’s going to be a great experience for our fans in 2023,” said Phoenix Rising president Bobby Dulle.

Phoenix’s regular season starts with two road matches before its first game at the new stadium on April 1. The Rising has bounced around for years from Peoria to Scottsdale and Tempe before spending the last two seasons at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler. Teams reps said in the past they’ve wanted to be near the airport for years. The lease is for five years.

If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch the home opener and all Phoenix Rising games on our brand new Arizona’s Familly Sports & Entertainment Network. It launches on March 1 on channel 44 or channel 116 on Cox cable.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles' Jonathan Gannon coaches during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 14,...
Arizona Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as new head coach
2023 ASU Baseball Preview
Speak of the Devils Podcast: 2023 ASU Baseball preview
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field with his wife, Brittany,...
Rally by Mahomes, Chiefs fuels comeback for sportsbooks
File photo of spring training in Arizona
Spring training starts Monday in Arizona; brings pitch clocks, shift limits