First Alert Weather: Freeze Warnings issued for metro Phoenix behind latest storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A winter storm is winding down across Arizona this morning after bringing snow, rain, thunderstorms, and wind to the state. Sunshine but breezy weather is expected today in the Valley, with light snow showers continuing through about midday in the mountains.

It was a winter wallop for the high country, with heavy snow keeping some roads closed this morning along with schools. Flagstaff picked up about 10 inches of snow from the storm. A Winter Storm Warning expires at 6 a.m. for Northern Arizona but continues until noon for Eastern Arizona. Snow should gradually wind down today, but cold temperatures are expected today and tonight with wind chill values of below zero.

In the Valley, look for sunshine but a high of just 56 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 70 degrees. Winds will likely be between 10 and 15 miles per hour, continuing into the evening hours. As the winds drop off tonight, we could see some of the coldest temperatures of the season set in by tomorrow morning. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the Valley metro area from midnight until 9 a.m., with more rural deserts of the state under a Hard Freeze Warning. Tomorrow morning is a First Alert weather morning for the dangerously cold temperatures.

High pressure will build in after tomorrow, bringing temperatures back to the mid-70s by the weekend. There is some uncertainty after that as a cut-off low-pressure system could bring rain chances early next week. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer and get a better idea of how that storm will play out.

