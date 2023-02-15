First Alert Thursday for freezing temperatures in parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s time for the Valley to bundle up! We’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday morning as freezing temperatures are expected across parts of the Valley. Temperatures are expected to drop below 35 degrees, so make sure you’re dressed warmly when going outside and protect your plants, water pipes, and pets.

Thursday’s First Alert comes after a winter storm rolled through the state on Tuesday. Multiple highways were closed in northern Arizona as over a foot of snow fell in Flagstaff, creating slick roads and dangerous driving conditions. The Valley also saw around a tenth of an inch of rain and wind gusts up to 40mph.

Visit Arizona's Family's First Alert Weather page for the latest on this week's forecast.



