First Alert Thursday for freezing temperatures in parts of Arizona

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s time for the Valley to bundle up! We’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday morning as freezing temperatures are expected across parts of the Valley. Temperatures are expected to drop below 35 degrees, so make sure you’re dressed warmly when going outside and protect your plants, water pipes, and pets.

Thursday’s First Alert comes after a winter storm rolled through the state on Tuesday. Multiple highways were closed in northern Arizona as over a foot of snow fell in Flagstaff, creating slick roads and dangerous driving conditions. The Valley also saw around a tenth of an inch of rain and wind gusts up to 40mph.

Visit Arizona’s Family’s First Alert Weather page for the latest on this week’s forecast.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

