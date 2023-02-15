Black History Month
Dunkin’ shipping container location opens in Mesa

A unique Dunkin' Donuts location has opened up in Mesa!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dunkin Donuts is opening a new location in the East Valley, but this building is unlike any of the rest.

It was built using a recycled shipping container and as it’s the first location in Arizona to do this, it’s celebrating with free coffee on Wednesday! Alex Apodaca, a Dunkin’ franchisee, said, “We want to be eco-friendly so we had to figure out how we were gonna do this container made the most sense. So we slapped 2 60-foot containers side-by-side and put them both together and now we have the first container store in the Valley.”

This is both a drive-thru and walk-up location. The container store is located just off Power and Baseline Roads.

