Dunkin’ shipping container location opens in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dunkin Donuts is opening a new location in the East Valley, but this building is unlike any of the rest.

It was built using a recycled shipping container and as it’s the first location in Arizona to do this, it’s celebrating with free coffee on Wednesday! Alex Apodaca, a Dunkin’ franchisee, said, “We want to be eco-friendly so we had to figure out how we were gonna do this container made the most sense. So we slapped 2 60-foot containers side-by-side and put them both together and now we have the first container store in the Valley.”

This is both a drive-thru and walk-up location. The container store is located just off Power and Baseline Roads.

