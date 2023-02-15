Black History Month
Couples celebrate Valentine’s Day with tasty sliders at Scottsdale White Castle

The fast-food joint transformed certain locations into sit-down restaurants for Valentine’s...
The fast-food joint transformed certain locations into sit-down restaurants for Valentine’s Day, including Arizona’s location.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:52 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Couples celebrated the most romantic dinner in the Valley on Valentine’s Day Tuesday night — by marking the special occasion with White Castle sliders! With tableside service and hostess seating, White Castle employees in Scottsdale catered to couples looking to grab tasty sliders and crinkle-cut fries.

The fast-food joint transformed certain locations into sit-down restaurants for Valentine’s Day, including the Scottsdale location. However, the romantic dinner is no stranger to the restaurant. They’ve been doing it for decades!

Couples of all ages showed up looking to chow down on a couple of melt-in-your-mouth burgers or even a Crave Case. One couple in attendance says they don’t just love White Castle. They’re so passionate about the fast-food restaurant they’re even getting married there! “It’s the love, the family atmosphere, the love and attention that each employee brings to the table to make this day so amazing and so special,” said Jamie West.

Arizona’s Family reporter Elliott Polakoff asked the couple if it would become their Valentine’s Day tradition. “I think so; we’re even getting married here in three months, Cinco De Mayo!” said Drew. But, before Jamie slips on a real ring, the couple will enjoy some onion rings before planning their big day.

Don’t worry, east Valley folks. A White Castle will be coming to you shortly! The burger joint is expected to open in Spring this year and will be located right off Interstate 10 and Warner Road.

