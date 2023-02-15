Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Big Sky Soap Arizona showcases the artisan craft, meticulous art of soapmaking

It's called the STURDY Act. On Your Side's Susan Campbell explains.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Jennifer Himel is the soap maker at Big Sky Soap Arizona.

She also goes by Sa Povi meaning “tobacco flower” in Tewa, her mother’s native language. She is from the Village of Tewa on the Hopi Reservation and comes from the Bear Clan. Being half-Native American and half-Caucasian, Himel has learned that water and oil do mix…in soap!

She said she’s passionate about making soaps, scrubs, and creams— all products that her customers love--each in small batches, just one bar or jar at a time. Soapmaking is a slower artisan work that often stretches over weeks and even months to achieve a proper cure. Still, the typical American family can only afford so much when it comes to pantry items, so Jennifer creates at a lower cost price to be more accessible. She said she cares very much about sustainability and intentionally uses lard instead of palm oil in her soaps and wraps each in coffee filters instead of plastic.

Himel started selling her soaps with a Hopi peddlers permit in the summer of 2018 while working in the school library at the elementary school and looking for something to do over the summer. After reading a few books in the library about homemade crafts to make and sell, she set her sites on soap. As a single mom, she said she had to learn to prioritize self-care through affordable luxuries.

Himel began making products that kept her skin clear and healthy while also using greater concentrations of natural ingredients instead of the body wash and serums she was used to buying. She set up her first sale at the Hopi Farmer’s Market and sold out! Since then, Himel said she has mastered her soap recipes while continuing to grow her online business and hopefully someday a retail store. The products she makes change with the seasons, for example in the summer Himel has a sunflower soap, and in the fall and winter, she has squash and Hopi tea soaps. Himel also makes jewelry and rosaries.

Big Sky Soap Arizona

PHONE: 602-472-6044

ADDRESS: 2001 W. Luke Ave Phoenix, AZ 85015

WEBSITE: www.bigskysoaparizona.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram account: @bigskysoapaz

Facebook account: @bigskysoapaz

TikTok: @bigskysoapaz

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crashes into ditch in north Scottsdale

Latest News

Hopi woman in Phoenix uses heritage to make soap, jewelry
Sustainable homemade soap at a west Phoenix shop
The STURDY Act hopes to protect children from dangerous furniture.
How a new law could prevent dangerous furniture tip-overs
A unique Dunkin' Donuts location has opened up in Mesa!
Dunkin’ shipping container location opens in Mesa