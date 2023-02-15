Black History Month
Arizona lawmakers at odds over state spending bill

Republican lawmakers passed a nearly $16 million 'skinny budget' which Gov. Hobbs says she plans to veto.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On statehood day Tuesday, Democrats and Republicans were at odds over a multi-billion dollar state spending bill. Republican lawmakers passed a nearly $16 million budget on Monday night. The so-called “skinny budget” offers little regarding what Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs wants.

It didn’t take long for Gov. Hobbs to say the plan was a non-starter and she intends to veto the GOP-crafted budget. Democrats, the minority in the legislature, have complained that Republicans are pushing ahead without negotiating with them. “Why would I vote for a budget or support the entertainment of supporting the budget if it’s not something thought out in a collaborative way? If the Republican message is my way or the highway, then they better get used to the highway,” said Democratic Rep. Andrés Cano, House minority leader.

Others spoke about the need for more communication between parties. “It doesn’t address a lot of the governor’s needs; she’s made that very clear. Have you been working with her office?” asked political editor Dennis Welch. “Working would imply that it’s communication both ways but unfortunately, there hasn’t been much communication much of that had to do with other priorities,” replied Republican Rep. Ben Toma, speaker of the House.

State leaders have until the end of June to agree to a deal on state spending. However, if they don’t, there’s a possibility of a state government shutdown. Gov. Hobbs is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday morning to discuss the budget.

