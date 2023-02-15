Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Dog owner runs off after 9-year old boy attacked by husky at Gilbert dog park

Matthew Richardson was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated for multiple cuts and...
Matthew Richardson was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated for multiple cuts and puncture wounds.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Will Richardson pointed to the bite marks on his 9-year-old son Matthew’s neck and back that he says were caused by an out-of-control dog at the Crossroads Dog Park in Gilbert. “He got very lucky,” said Richardson. “He was wearing a large sweater and the teeth went through the sweater into his skin. If it wasn’t for that sweater, he would probably be a lot worse.”

The boy said he was inside the dog park last Friday night, hanging out with a friend, his mom, and their dogs when suddenly, a white husky came out of nowhere and attacked him. “He jumped on me and I was trying to push him away,” said Matthew Richardson. “He kept hanging on to me and I couldn’t do anything.”

Several people ran over to help Matthew, who was on the ground bleeding. His dad, who was nearby, ran over as well. He said he looked around to find the owner of the dog that attacked his son but was told the man ran off and never came back. “My personal opinion is, there are good people and bad people, and this man is a coward. He ran away after my son was injured,” said Will. “I don’t understand why any human can let a kid be injured and not even worry if they are OK or not.”

Matthew was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated for multiple cuts and puncture wounds. His dad has now made it his mission to find the man whose dog attacked his son. He’s been keeping an eye out at the dog park for the white husky with a fluffy tail, and the owner, who he says was a White man with a white hat and glasses.

According to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, any time someone is bitten, the dog must be quarantined if the owner can’t provide proof of registration and a rabies shot.

The Richardsons are worried about the dog biting someone else. “There are thousands of people in the community looking for this guy, angry about it, they feel bad for my son,” said Richardson. “We need to find him.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel

Latest News

A shelter-in-place has been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between...
Truck that crashed on Interstate 10 near Kold Road leaking nitric acid
Construction is underway for the new Phoenix Rising stadium.
Inside look at Phoenix Rising’s new stadium near Sky Harbor Airport
First Alert Weather Day Graphic
What is a First Alert Weather Day?
Michelle Waller was found and arrested on Monday. She's being held on a $1 million bond.
Woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend in west Phoenix