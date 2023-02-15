Dog owner runs off after 9-year old boy attacked by husky at Gilbert dog park

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Will Richardson pointed to the bite marks on his 9-year-old son Matthew’s neck and back that he says were caused by an out-of-control dog at the Crossroads Dog Park in Gilbert. “He got very lucky,” said Richardson. “He was wearing a large sweater and the teeth went through the sweater into his skin. If it wasn’t for that sweater, he would probably be a lot worse.”

The boy said he was inside the dog park last Friday night, hanging out with a friend, his mom, and their dogs when suddenly, a white husky came out of nowhere and attacked him. “He jumped on me and I was trying to push him away,” said Matthew Richardson. “He kept hanging on to me and I couldn’t do anything.”

Several people ran over to help Matthew, who was on the ground bleeding. His dad, who was nearby, ran over as well. He said he looked around to find the owner of the dog that attacked his son but was told the man ran off and never came back. “My personal opinion is, there are good people and bad people, and this man is a coward. He ran away after my son was injured,” said Will. “I don’t understand why any human can let a kid be injured and not even worry if they are OK or not.”

Matthew was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated for multiple cuts and puncture wounds. His dad has now made it his mission to find the man whose dog attacked his son. He’s been keeping an eye out at the dog park for the white husky with a fluffy tail, and the owner, who he says was a White man with a white hat and glasses.

According to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, any time someone is bitten, the dog must be quarantined if the owner can’t provide proof of registration and a rabies shot.

The Richardsons are worried about the dog biting someone else. “There are thousands of people in the community looking for this guy, angry about it, they feel bad for my son,” said Richardson. “We need to find him.”

