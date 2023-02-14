Black History Month
Woman killed in overnight crash on Loop 202 in Mesa

Troopers say a 20-year-old woman was killed in the crash overnight on Loop 202 in Mesa.
Troopers say a 20-year-old woman was killed in the crash overnight on Loop 202 in Mesa.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a woman was killed in an overnight crash on the Loop 202 freeway in Mesa early Tuesday.

Troopers on the scene told Arizona’s Family that a 20-year-old woman died after hitting a freeway wall and rolling over. Eastbound lanes near Alma School Road were blocked around 2 a.m. but reopened before the morning rush hour. No other information was immediately available.

Investigators say they’re still working to learn more about what led up to the crash. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

