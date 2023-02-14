Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend in west Phoenix

Michelle Waller was found and arrested on Monday. She's being held on a $1 million bond.
Michelle Waller was found and arrested on Monday. She's being held on a $1 million bond.(Phoenix Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman has been arrested after shooting and killing her boyfriend in west Phoenix on Sunday after roommates say she was “waving a gun and acting paranoid.”

Phoenix police responded to reports of a person with a gun in a home near Camelback Road and 83rd Avenue around 8 a.m. Court papers say the caller, identified as Francine, told officers that her roommate, 44-year-old Michelle Waller, threatened her and others in the house with a gun. While officers were on their way, Francine said she could hear several gunshots from inside the house and that Waller got into a car and sped away.

As officers approached the home, court documents say that they saw Francine enter to find a man, later identified as Waller’s boyfriend, with gunshot wounds to the face and chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police say Waller’s mother, Dianne, was also inside the house after the shooting. According to court documents, Fancine told officers that she and her son had been living with Waller, her boyfriend, and Dianne for three months. Earlier that morning, Waller had told everyone in the house to leave while “acting paranoid and yelling while waving a gun,” court papers say.

According to police papers, Dianne overheard her daughter yelling that her roommates were trying to take the house away from her. That’s when Waller pointed a gun at Francine and her son, saying she was going to kill them, and the two left the house to call the police. Waller’s boyfriend couldn’t leave the house since he was disabled and couldn’t walk without help, court documents say. Francine then heard shots ring out, saw Waller leave the house, and began looking for her and her son, police papers say. Francine’s son told investigators he believed Waller meant to shoot and kill him.

Police papers say Dianne heard the gunshots, and then Waller came into her room saying she’d shot her boyfriend and left the house. Dianne told investigators that her daughter had taken her gun out of her room without permission on Saturday.

Waller was found on Monday and arrested. She’s facing various charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated assault, and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel

Latest News

A shelter-in-place has been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between...
Truck that crashed on Interstate 10 near Kold Road leaking nitric acid
Construction is underway for the new Phoenix Rising stadium.
Inside look at Phoenix Rising’s new stadium near Sky Harbor Airport
Matthew Richardson was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated for multiple cuts and...
Dog owner runs off after 9-year old boy attacked by husky at Gilbert dog park
First Alert Weather Day Graphic
What is a First Alert Weather Day?