Woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman has been arrested after shooting and killing her boyfriend in west Phoenix on Sunday after roommates say she was “waving a gun and acting paranoid.”

Phoenix police responded to reports of a person with a gun in a home near Camelback Road and 83rd Avenue around 8 a.m. Court papers say the caller, identified as Francine, told officers that her roommate, 44-year-old Michelle Waller, threatened her and others in the house with a gun. While officers were on their way, Francine said she could hear several gunshots from inside the house and that Waller got into a car and sped away.

As officers approached the home, court documents say that they saw Francine enter to find a man, later identified as Waller’s boyfriend, with gunshot wounds to the face and chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police say Waller’s mother, Dianne, was also inside the house after the shooting. According to court documents, Fancine told officers that she and her son had been living with Waller, her boyfriend, and Dianne for three months. Earlier that morning, Waller had told everyone in the house to leave while “acting paranoid and yelling while waving a gun,” court papers say.

According to police papers, Dianne overheard her daughter yelling that her roommates were trying to take the house away from her. That’s when Waller pointed a gun at Francine and her son, saying she was going to kill them, and the two left the house to call the police. Waller’s boyfriend couldn’t leave the house since he was disabled and couldn’t walk without help, court documents say. Francine then heard shots ring out, saw Waller leave the house, and began looking for her and her son, police papers say. Francine’s son told investigators he believed Waller meant to shoot and kill him.

Police papers say Dianne heard the gunshots, and then Waller came into her room saying she’d shot her boyfriend and left the house. Dianne told investigators that her daughter had taken her gun out of her room without permission on Saturday.

Waller was found on Monday and arrested. She’s facing various charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated assault, and is being held on a $1 million bond.

