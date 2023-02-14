Black History Month
Winter storms expected to dump up to 15 inches of snow in Flagstaff

Winter wonderland for Flagstaff
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major winter storm rolled through much of Arizona early Tuesday, bringing the potential for dangerous driving conditions and more than a foot of snow to higher elevations.

According to the First Alert Meteorologist April Warneke, heavy snow is expected in the High Country, with blowing dust expected in desert spots. Forecasters are predicting nine to fifteen inches for Flagstaff, about three to five for Prescott, and one to three inches in Sedona.

Crews in northern Arizona have already taken an abundance of caution, with Flagstaff Unified, Williams, Unified, Embry-Riddle, and Blue Ridge also canceling classes for Tuesday. Closer to Phoenix, a High Wind Warning is in effect of the Superstition and Pinal and Superstition Mountains from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. as gusts of up to 70mph are possible.

