UPDATE: Man injured in officer-involved shooting near Kolb Road, 29th Street

By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:02 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man injured Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, near South Kolb Road and East 29th Street.

Police and mental health resources were called out for a report of an adult in crisis before 2 a.m.

Police learned the man had a gun and the sergeant on scene tried to de-escalate. The man walked into the street with a firearm and police fired, striking the man.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police closed Kolb from Golf Links Road to East 22nd Street for the investigation. There is no estimate for when the street will be open again.

The Pima County Regional Incident Team is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available. 13 News has a crew at the scene.

