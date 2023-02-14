Train to headline Chandler Ostrich Festival this year; tickets are on sale now

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get ready for a throwback to the early 2000s at the Chandler Ostrich Festival this year. Multi-Grammy-winning artist Train is headlining the event on Friday, Mar. 17.

“We are so thrilled to have such amazing talent kick off the 33rd annual Ostrich Festival,” said Terri Kimble, president and CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce. “We can’t wait to bring together our community for another year of feel-good musical performances that everyone will love.”

Train has been critically-acclaimed for two decades. The 2001 album Drops of Jupiter brought them to multi-platinum status while they won GRAMMY Award in 2011 for their global hit “Hey, Soul Sister’' from their album Save Me, San Francisco.

Tickets for the 33rd Annual Ostrich Festival are on sale now. General admission tickets start at $30 for adults, $20 for children, and children four and under will be admitted to the festival free of charge. Limited VIP tickets are available starting at $150 and pricing for family packs will be available for purchase at a later date. Tap/click here for more info.

