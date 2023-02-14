Tensions run high at community meeting for proposed Phoenix senior living facility

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At a packed-house meeting at the Paradise Valley Community Center, Phoenix residents made their voices heard surrounding a Valley developer’s plans to transform St. Joseph’s Catholic Church property into a senior living facility near 40th Street and Shea Boulevard.

If approved by the City of Phoenix, this senior living facility would be built on church land that right now is mostly unused. Across the street from the church, several signs are currently protesting the proposed rezoning of the church’s property. “We need to engage as global citizens in our own backyard,” Phoenix resident Terry Koch said.

The proposed rezoning would allow development company Shea Connelly to build a 106-unit senior living facility, something that Koch says would benefit a few at the expense of the many. “This is about private equity in our neighborhood, outside investors, this is about multi-billion dollar corporations,” she said. Koch and several others pushed back tonight against developer Bart Shea’s vision of this new build. She believes that if built, the resulting noise and foot traffic will cause many nearby residents to move out of the area.

But for long-time church-goer, Sylvia Rosinski and dozens of others attending the meeting, moving closer to her closest family in the Valley is a dream opportunity. “It’s not for just Catholics. It’s for everybody that wants to be part of something,” Rosinski said. “Part of friendship, part of belonging there.”

Rosinski says any worries neighbors have about increased noise levels are unfounded. “They think that people will be coming up and down those streets,” she said. “They don’t come. They do not come.”

The facility remains a vision in the early stages of the city’s zoning process. A city spokesperson says a Village Planning Committee meeting is targeted for April. Until then, both Koch and Rosinski plan to keep fighting for what they believe in. “This simply doesn’t belong in a quiet residential area,” Koch said. “We have love for each other,” Rosinski said. “And they want to take that away from us.”

