Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Married couple celebrates 73rd anniversary this Valentine’s Day

Roy and Evelyn Sorrell were married on Feb. 14, 1950.
By Samantha Valentino and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Valentine’s Day, a holiday for celebrating love, is especially significant for one Kentucky couple.

Roy and Evelyn Sorrell were married 73 years ago on Feb. 14, 1950.

“So, we’ve had a good life and we’re happy to be here on Valentine’s Day in 2023,” Roy Sorrell told WKYT.

With a long and successful marriage, the Sorrells know the secret to keeping the relationship alive.

“Well, I guess being in love with each other,” Roy Sorrell said.

His answer is simple enough, but Evelyn Sorrell has a different perspective.

“She was very agreeable with me and my work,” Roy Sorrell said. “My job kept me away quite a bit, but she was always very generous.”

“That’s probably why we’re still married,” Evelyn Sorrell said.

The two are inseparable these days.

“I just don’t feel like going any place other than with her,” Roy Sorrell said.

And for those aspiring to be like them, Roy Sorrell offers a word of wisdom.

“Be careful in your selection of a partner,” he said. “Appreciate the partner that you select if they’re compatible.”

If followed wisely, other lucky lovebirds can take a similar life path from walking down the aisle together to using walkers together.

Sterling Meadows Assisted Living in Mount Sterling is holding their Valentine’s dance Tuesday. The staff says they’re expecting Roy and Evelyn Sorrell to be the stars of the show.

“They’ve brought this light and this love, and I think it’s definitely a good model for everybody to see what you would want in the future,” Cameron Wells, the residence services director at Sterling Meadows Assisted Living, said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say

Latest News

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
‘Shelter in place immediately’: Shots fired at Michigan State University
Former Mesa officer Kaylon Hall pulled over an 18-year-old driver for swerving in July 2022.
Critics question Mesa police for lack of transparency after officer indicted
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s NYC ‘rampage’ leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
Death penalty phase of trial starts for killer of 8 on NYC bike path
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Monday, Feb. 20.
Arizona rancher denies killing Mexican shot dead by border