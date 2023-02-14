Margaret Cho to visit Scottsdale on Live and LIVID! tour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Comedian Margaret Cho is headed to Scottsdale on her “Live and LIVID!” tour, celebrating 40 years of epic comedy at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on March 2.

She said her performance will be focusing on her “rage about homophobia, sexism, racism, and the fight to stay alive in a culture that is killing us daily.” Tickets are on sale now here, starting at $39.

In the 1990s, Cho won the American Comedy Award for Best Female Comedian and kept pursuing standup until 2010, opening for Jerry Seinfeld in 2010. In recent shows, she starred on Season 2 of HBO’s “The Flight Attendant,” “Hacks,” and 2 Netflix specials. In the advocacy world, she received the Golden Gate Award from GLAAD.

Abbey Messmer, programming director at the performing arts center, said, “She is a pioneer who has made a significant difference in promoting equal rights for all, and we are proud to bring her onto our stage for Scottsdale audiences.”

