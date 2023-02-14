Black History Month
Glendale man told police he “hit a bum” in deadly hit-and-run crash, docs say

He was taken into custody and booked on one count of leaving a deadly accident, one count of failure to stay and one count of driving with a suspended license.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of killing a bicyclist and told police he “hit a bum” while driving in Glendale over the weekend. Officers say on Sunday, around 5:30 a.m., a man was riding his bike near 51st and Olive avenues when a driver, 30-year-old Oracio Garcia Jr., struck him. The man was thrown into the road, and Garcia sped off. The victim died at the scene. Court documents say a witness tried to follow Garcia while calling 911 but lost Garcia when he turned into a neighborhood.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dead, another arrested after early morning hit and run in Glendale

Investigators say Glendale officers found a video of Garcia’s Jeep and were able to search his license plate to get his address. Police arrived at Garcia’s home near 47th Avenue and Cactus Road, about two and a half miles from the crash. Officers found the Jeep parked in the driveway with damage to the front, hood, and windshield, court documents say. Garcia then went outside and told police he knew why they were there. He said he “hit a bum crossing the road before driving home,” police said. He then asked for an attorney. Court documents say an officer noticed Garcia smelled like alcohol, but it’s unknown if he was impaired while driving.

Court paperwork says he had a suspended license for driving under the influence in 2020. He was taken into custody and booked on one count of leaving a deadly accident, one count of failure to stay, and one count of driving with a suspended license. The victim hasn’t been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

