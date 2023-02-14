Black History Month
Gilbert mom shares good deed by son’s classmate

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
A Valley teen's mom recently shared a memory from years ago that still holds meaning. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - As much as things cost nowadays, $10 may not seem like much money. But for one Gilbert family, two special $5 bills are priceless. It’s also proof there is always Something Good when you see a child wanting to help another.

A Gilbert teen named Andrew has cerebral palsy and an autoimmune disorder. On a Facebook page called “Andrew’s Angels, Miracles in Motion,” his mom recently shared a photo of two $5 bills and a comment: “Follow the children. They will show us the way.”

Andrew began getting treatments years ago when he was in second grade. Right around that time, one of his classmates gave $10 to Andrew’s mom to help pay for medical bills. So on this Valentine’s Day, it’s not about spending big bucks on a dozen roses or a night out at a fancy restaurant. Let’s all challenge ourselves to show someone that they matter, that we care and that they are loved.

Andrew’s medical care is ongoing and his family has been paying out-of-pocket because insurance doesn’t cover the therapies that are helping him. The family relies on Andrew’s dad, an East Valley teacher who’s the sole provider, along with donations. If you would like to help Andrew, here’s how to donate.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

