George Lopez to stop in Phoenix in May on 2023 comedy tour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - George Lopez’s OMG Hi! Comedy tour will be stopping for two shows in Phoenix at the Celebrity Theatre!

Both shows will be on Friday, May 13, with the first at 6:30 p.m. and another at 9:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m. here. Lopez has been performing stand-up across the country in the past year, with an original comedy special “We’ll Do It for Half” for Netflix that debuted in 2020.

He currently stars alongside his daughter in “Lopez vs. Lopez” on NBC. He also hosted his own late-night talk show “Lopez Tonight” for two season after co-creating, writing, producing, and starring in Warner Bros. Television’s six-season ”George Lopez” show on ABC. In 2005, Time Magazine named him one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America and the Harris Poll named him one of the Top Ten Favorite Television Personalities. The following year, Lopez received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

