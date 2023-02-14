Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

First Lady Jill Biden highlights tuition program at Mesa Community College

First Lady Jill Biden stopped by Mesa to highlight a city program that picks up the tab for students who attend community college.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - First Lady Jill Biden stopped by Mesa to highlight a city program that picks up the tab for community college students. “Community colleges provide the best career training in America, they are flexible and they meet the students where they are,” Biden, who teaches at a community college, said during her brief remarks.

The First Lady’s appearance comes after her husband, President Joe Biden, appeared to renew his efforts to deliver on a 2020 campaign promise of free community college tuition. Last year, a proposal to do just that was stripped out of the Build Back Better plan that was eventually passed by Congress.

The Mesa College Promise program pays the tuition for low-income students who qualify. In addition, students are provided with a free academic advisor, tutoring, and discounted transportation options.

Mesa Mayor John Giles helped get the scholarship program off the ground three years ago, which he said has doubled in size. City funds and donations from some of the Valley’s biggest businesses pay the costs.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say

Latest News

Former Mesa officer indicted for police shooting
Former Mesa officer indicted for police shooting
He was taken into custody and booked on one count of leaving a deadly accident, one count of...
Glendale man told police he “hit a bum” in deadly hit-and-run crash, docs say
Northern Arizona residents preparing for winter storm
Northern Arizona residents preparing for winter storm
First Lady Jill Biden visits Mesa Community College