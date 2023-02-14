First Alert Weather Day: Strong storm to hit Arizona today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A strong weather system pushes into Arizona today. Along with dropping temperatures, expect strong winds, rain and thunderstorm chances, heavy snow in the high country and blowing dust in the deserts of the state. Today is a First Alert weather day.

Morning temperatures are starting off in the upper 30s to low 40s in the Valley. We’ll climb to 63 degrees this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up throughout the day, with 10-15 mile per hour winds this morning picking up to 20-30 mile per hour winds this afternoon and evening. Gusts to 40 miles per hour are likely, with gusts to 50 miles per hour are possible. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Valley from 2pm to 11pm today.

Across the deserts of our state, blowing dust will reduce visibility and make travel dangerous. Watch for dust channels along I-10 south of the Valley. A High Wind Warning is in effect of the Superstition and Pinal and Superstition Mountains from 2pm to 2am where gusts of up to 70mph are possible.

Rain chances are at about 40 percent today, mainly after 2pm in the Valley. Chances climb to 70 percent this evening and tonight, and rainfall amounts are expected to be near a quarter inch.

In the high country, heavy snow is likely and strong winds mean blizzard conditions are possible. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6am tomorrow for Northern Arizona and until noon for Eastern Arizona. 2-6 inches of snow is likely below 6000 feet, with 6-12 inches above 6000 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect above 3000 feet for an inch or so of snow in communities like Cottonwood and Prescott Valley.

Following this storm, the coldest air of the season is expected to drop our temperatures to below freezing across the deserts Thursday morning. Freeze and Hard Freeze Warnings are expected to be issued.

A gradual warm-up is likely into the weekend, but we’re watching for the potential for another storm that could bring rain chances Sunday and Monday.

