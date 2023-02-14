Critics question Mesa police for lack of transparency after officer indicted

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former Mesa officer is facing felony charges after reportedly shooting at a teen who drove away from him during a traffic stop. Now, some are questioning the Mesa Police Department’s lack of transparency about the shooting and the officer’s resignation.

Former Mesa officer Kaylon Hall pulled over an 18-year-old driver for swerving in July 2022. Hall allegedly tried to get the teen out of the car for unknown reasons, but the 18-year-old took off. Investigators say Hall then fired two shots at the car speeding away. Hall’s actions now result in felony charges after a grand jury indictment. “Police officers are authorized to use force, but there are limits,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. She said in a statement, “an individual’s profession does not impact decision-making in my office when deciding if criminal charges are warranted.”

Russ Richelsoph is a Valley attorney who has represented officers in use-of-force cases. “When the individual fled and the officer fired shots at the fleeing vehicle, typically that would be against police department policy and possibly a violation of the law depending on the manner the force was used,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Hall quietly resigned less than a month after the shooting. Mesa Mayor John Giles responded to the concerns about the department’s transparency. “I’m sure the body camera footage will be made available, be absolutely transparent. It was up to the police officer to resign or retire, other than that we’ll let the process unfold,” Mayor Giles said. Giles also said he believes Mesa Police Chief Ken Wise is being transparent, saying he has “the respect of the entire community.”

So far, officials haven’t said if the 18-year-old driver was cited or charged. Arizona’s Family has requested body camera footage from the shooting six months ago but hasn’t received it.

