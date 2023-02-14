Attorney general cracking down on “romance scams” after Arizonans lose millions of dollars

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A major crackdown is coming on romance scams in Arizona. The attorney general is going after online predators and major social media companies. She said they aren’t doing enough to protect users, and it’s becoming more of a problem each year, leaving hundreds of people in financial ruin.

“I started putting the pieces together and I’m looking at these as red flags instead of pink roses. I said holy s**t I am getting scammed,” said Kelly. To protect this victim’s identity, we’re calling her Kelly.

She is a successful businesswoman in Glendale, yet this has become her nightmare reality. “How much money did you give him to invest?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “$89,000,” said Kelly. “And you’ve lost all of that?” asked Whitney. “In my opinion, technically, yes that money is not coming back. Have I learned some major lessons? Absolutely,” said Kelly.

Kelly met a man on Facebook dating in May of 2022. He said he lived in Dubai and was an attorney for Aramco gas legal contracts. He convinced her she should invest in the company’s foreign stocks, but months later, she felt something was wrong. “This man still couldn’t provide me proof that he had purchased the stock, so I started doing some investigation of my own,” Kelly said. “We met in person at the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas. He ends up being a blackjack dealer at the casinos.” Kelly is not alone.

It’s the rise in romance scams like this that caught the attention of Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. “Just in 2021 alone, we saw more than 650 Arizonans victimized to the tune of about 21 million dollars in losses,” said Mayes.

Mayes said most of these scams are happening to people online who they never meet in person. But she feels major social media companies aren’t monitoring themselves properly to protect users, and she plans to hold them accountable. “These are hard cases. Oftentimes the money is gone and it’s really hard to race,” said Mayes. “What I want to find out is are those algorithms that are used by pretty much every social media company contributing to, and exasperating the romance scams?”

As for Kelly, she said rather than be embarrassed, she hopes to help other women realize what’s happening before it’s too late. “Everyone thinks it can’t happen to me until it does,” Kelly said. “If it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.” Kelly has filed a police report with the Las Vegas Police Department and has heard from other victims who this same man has allegedly scammed.

Arizona’s Family asked the Las Vegas PD to confirm if this is an open investigation, but they have not gotten back to us yet. Mayes said the best reminder here is to make sure you know who you’re actually sending money to, but you’re safer never to send money at all.

