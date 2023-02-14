Arizona state lawmaker proposes banning TikTok on state-issued phones

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Rep. Matt Gress (R) has announced he will be proposing a bill amendment that would ban TikTok on state business phones and public service-related devices on Wednesday.

The “No TikTok on Arizona Government Devices Act” is something Rep. Gress believes would prevent Arizona public service and state officials from being exposed to compromised cybersecurity. If passed, in no less than 30 days the Arizona Department of Administration would remove the app from all information technology devices used by state business and public service officials and would update the list of all applications that present a cybersecurity concern.

You can read the full proposal below:

State Representative Tim Dunn, chairman of the government committee, has also shared his support of the bill. “As public servants, we have a responsibility to do the right thing and keep our constituents safe,” he said in a press release. “I’m proud to support this comprehensive, common-sense legislation being introduced by Representative Gress. Together, we will ensure the private information of all Arizonans is secure.”

In previous government hearings, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that TikTok presented several national security concerns, centered primarily around the Chinese government’s ability to conduct U.S. data mining--something that has the potential to be weaponized through influence or “to control software on millions of devices.”

Almost half of all U.S. states have passed similar policies regarding TikTok on state devices. The Biden administration has yet to finalize any national TikTok ban.

