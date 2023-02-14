Arizona celebrates 111th birthday on Valentine’s Day; here’s 30 spots to commemorate
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The 48th state is celebrating its 111th birthday!
Kylee Cruz traveled out to Peoria to talk to some kindergarteners about what the special day meant to them as Arizonans. Many of the children dressed up in cowboy hats, boots, bandanas, and more. One of the students named Charlie said he likes living in Arizona “because it’s a really fun place and you can do everything.”
Ms. Risa Propati at Great Hearts Archway Glendale said that she’s teaching the kids the 5 Cs of Arizona, will be hosting a picnic with lots of snacks and treats, and will even get to do a cactus-themed craft! For those who don’t know, those 5 Cs are as follows: Copper, Cattle, Cotton, Citrus, and Climate!
Whether you’ve lived in Arizona your whole life or just touched down in the state from somewhere else, there are plenty of things to do to celebrate the 48th state’s 111th birthday, no matter your tastes. From historic landmarks and museums to stunning parks and hiking trails, Stacker compiled a list of the highest things to do to celebrate Arizona on Tripadvisor.
The list includes must-see sites, unusual activities off the beaten path, iconic buildings and museums, and plenty of places you’re likely to have heard of and still others that may be new to you. Whether you’re a seasoned local or looking for something fun to do during your visit, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for the highest-rated things to do in Arizona.
#30. Jerome State Historic Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (573 reviews)
- Category: Historic Sites, State Parks
#29. Tempe Town Lake
- Rating: 4 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Category: Bodies of Water, Parks
#28. Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,416 reviews)
- Category: Historic Sites, State Parks
#27. Pinnacle Peak Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (982 reviews)
- Category: Parks
#26. Devil’s Bridge Trail
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,513 reviews)
- Category: Hiking Trails
#25. Mount Lemmon
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (320 reviews)
- Category: Mountains, Ski & Snowboard Areas
#24. Old Town Scottsdale
- Rating: 4 / 5 (5,476 reviews)
- Category: Neighborhoods
#23. McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,215 reviews)
- Category: Amusement & Theme Parks
#22. Camelback Mountain
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,518 reviews)
- Category: Mountains
#21. Lake Havasu
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (748 reviews)
- Category: Bodies of Water
#20. Commemorative Air Force Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (555 reviews)
- Category: Military Museums
#19. Lower Antelope Canyon
- Rating: 5 / 5 (6,660 reviews)
- Category: Canyons
#18. Watson Lake
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (989 reviews)
- Category: Bodies of Water
#17. Mill Avenue District
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (761 reviews)
- Category: Points of Interest & Landmarks
#16. Grand Canyon Railway
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,753 reviews)
- Category: Scenic Railroads
#15. Havasu Falls
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (525 reviews)
- Category: Waterfalls
#14. Superstition Mountains
- Rating: 5 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Category: Mountains, Deserts
#13. Usery Mountain Regional Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (622 reviews)
- Category: Parks
#12. Desert Botanical Garden
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,771 reviews)
- Category: Gardens
#11. Horseshoe Bend
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14,606 reviews)
- Category: Lookouts, Geologic Formations
#10. Cathedral Rock
- Rating: 5 / 5 (5,904 reviews)
- Category: Geologic Formations
#9. Bell Rock
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,864 reviews)
- Category: Geologic Formations
#8. Tonto National Forest
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Category: National Parks, Forests
#7. Walnut Canyon National Monument
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,633 reviews)
- Category: National Parks, Canyons
#6. Grand Canyon South Rim
- Rating: 5 / 5 (23,030 reviews)
- Category: Canyons
#5. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
- Rating: 5 / 5 (8,647 reviews)
- Category: Art Galleries, Speciality Museums
#4. Taliesin West
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,060 reviews)
- Category: Architectural Buildings
#3. Antelope Canyon
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,235 reviews)
- Category: Canyons
#2. Chapel of the Holy Cross
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10,334 reviews)
- Category: Architectural Buildings, Mysterious Sites
#1. Musical Instrument Museum
- Rating: 5 / 5 (6,324 reviews)
- Category: Speciality Museums
This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.