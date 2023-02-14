Arizona celebrates 111th birthday on Valentine’s Day; here’s 30 spots to commemorate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The 48th state is celebrating its 111th birthday!

Kylee Cruz traveled out to Peoria to talk to some kindergarteners about what the special day meant to them as Arizonans. Many of the children dressed up in cowboy hats, boots, bandanas, and more. One of the students named Charlie said he likes living in Arizona “because it’s a really fun place and you can do everything.”

Ms. Risa Propati at Great Hearts Archway Glendale said that she’s teaching the kids the 5 Cs of Arizona, will be hosting a picnic with lots of snacks and treats, and will even get to do a cactus-themed craft! For those who don’t know, those 5 Cs are as follows: Copper, Cattle, Cotton, Citrus, and Climate!

Whether you’ve lived in Arizona your whole life or just touched down in the state from somewhere else, there are plenty of things to do to celebrate the 48th state’s 111th birthday, no matter your tastes. From historic landmarks and museums to stunning parks and hiking trails, Stacker compiled a list of the highest things to do to celebrate Arizona on Tripadvisor.

The list includes must-see sites, unusual activities off the beaten path, iconic buildings and museums, and plenty of places you’re likely to have heard of and still others that may be new to you. Whether you’re a seasoned local or looking for something fun to do during your visit, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for the highest-rated things to do in Arizona.

Jerome State Historic Park ranked #30 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#30. Jerome State Historic Park

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (573 reviews)

Category: Historic Sites, State Parks

Tempe Town Lake ranked #29 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#29. Tempe Town Lake

Rating: 4 / 5 (308 reviews)

Category: Bodies of Water, Parks

Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park ranked #28 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#28. Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,416 reviews)

Category: Historic Sites, State Parks

Pinnacle Peak Park ranked #27 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#27. Pinnacle Peak Park

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (982 reviews)

Category: Parks

Devil's Bridge Trail ranked #26 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#26. Devil’s Bridge Trail

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,513 reviews)

Category: Hiking Trails

Mount Lemmon ranked #25 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#25. Mount Lemmon

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (320 reviews)

Category: Mountains, Ski & Snowboard Areas

Old Town Scottsdale ranked #24 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#24. Old Town Scottsdale

Rating: 4 / 5 (5,476 reviews)

Category: Neighborhoods

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park ranked #23 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#23. McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,215 reviews)

Category: Amusement & Theme Parks

Camelback Mountain ranked #22 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#22. Camelback Mountain

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,518 reviews)

Category: Mountains

Lake Havasu ranked #21 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#21. Lake Havasu

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (748 reviews)

Category: Bodies of Water

The Commemorative Air Force Museum ranked #20 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#20. Commemorative Air Force Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (555 reviews)

Category: Military Museums

Lower Antelope Canyon ranked #19 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#19. Lower Antelope Canyon

Rating: 5 / 5 (6,660 reviews)

Category: Canyons

Watson Lake ranked #18 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#18. Watson Lake

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (989 reviews)

Category: Bodies of Water

The Mill Avenue District ranked #17 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#17. Mill Avenue District

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (761 reviews)

Category: Points of Interest & Landmarks

The Grand Canyon Railway ranked #16 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#16. Grand Canyon Railway

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,753 reviews)

Category: Scenic Railroads

Havasu Falls ranked #15 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#15. Havasu Falls

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (525 reviews)

Category: Waterfalls

The Superstition Mountains ranked #14 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#14. Superstition Mountains

Rating: 5 / 5 (196 reviews)

Category: Mountains, Deserts

Usery Mountain Regional Park ranked #13 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#13. Usery Mountain Regional Park

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (622 reviews)

Category: Parks

The Desert Botanical Garden ranked #12 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#12. Desert Botanical Garden

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,771 reviews)

Category: Gardens

Page, Arizona took #2 of the top trending destinations in the U.S. to visit! (TripAdvisor | TripAdvisor)

#11. Horseshoe Bend

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14,606 reviews)

Category: Lookouts, Geologic Formations

Cathedral Rock ranked #10 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#10. Cathedral Rock

Rating: 5 / 5 (5,904 reviews)

Category: Geologic Formations

Bell Rock ranked #9 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#9. Bell Rock

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,864 reviews)

Category: Geologic Formations

Tonto National Forest ranked #8 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#8. Tonto National Forest

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)

Category: National Parks, Forests

Walnut Canyon National Monument ranked #7 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#7. Walnut Canyon National Monument

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,633 reviews)

Category: National Parks, Canyons

The Grand Canyon South Rim ranked #6 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#6. Grand Canyon South Rim

Rating: 5 / 5 (23,030 reviews)

Category: Canyons

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum ranked #5 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#5. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

Rating: 5 / 5 (8,647 reviews)

Category: Art Galleries, Speciality Museums

Taliesin West ranked #4 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#4. Taliesin West

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,060 reviews)

Category: Architectural Buildings

Antelope Canyon ranked #3 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#3. Antelope Canyon

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,235 reviews)

Category: Canyons

The Chapel of the Holy Cross ranked #2 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#2. Chapel of the Holy Cross

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10,334 reviews)

Category: Architectural Buildings, Mysterious Sites

Musical Instrument Museum ranked #1 on highest rated things to do in Arizona. (Stacker)

#1. Musical Instrument Museum

Rating: 5 / 5 (6,324 reviews)

Category: Speciality Museums

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.