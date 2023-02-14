Black History Month
Arizona celebrates 111th birthday on Valentine’s Day; here’s 30 spots to commemorate

Today is the 48th state's 111th birthday!
By Dani Birzer and Stacker
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The 48th state is celebrating its 111th birthday!

Kylee Cruz traveled out to Peoria to talk to some kindergarteners about what the special day meant to them as Arizonans. Many of the children dressed up in cowboy hats, boots, bandanas, and more. One of the students named Charlie said he likes living in Arizona “because it’s a really fun place and you can do everything.”

Ms. Risa Propati at Great Hearts Archway Glendale said that she’s teaching the kids the 5 Cs of Arizona, will be hosting a picnic with lots of snacks and treats, and will even get to do a cactus-themed craft! For those who don’t know, those 5 Cs are as follows: Copper, Cattle, Cotton, Citrus, and Climate!

Whether you’ve lived in Arizona your whole life or just touched down in the state from somewhere else, there are plenty of things to do to celebrate the 48th state’s 111th birthday, no matter your tastes. From historic landmarks and museums to stunning parks and hiking trails, Stacker compiled a list of the highest things to do to celebrate Arizona on Tripadvisor.

The list includes must-see sites, unusual activities off the beaten path, iconic buildings and museums, and plenty of places you’re likely to have heard of and still others that may be new to you. Whether you’re a seasoned local or looking for something fun to do during your visit, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for the highest-rated things to do in Arizona.

Jerome State Historic Park ranked #30 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#30. Jerome State Historic Park

Tempe Town Lake ranked #29 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#29. Tempe Town Lake

Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park ranked #28 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#28. Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park

Pinnacle Peak Park ranked #27 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#27. Pinnacle Peak Park

Devil's Bridge Trail ranked #26 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#26. Devil’s Bridge Trail

Mount Lemmon ranked #25 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#25. Mount Lemmon

Old Town Scottsdale ranked #24 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#24. Old Town Scottsdale

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park ranked #23 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#23. McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

Camelback Mountain ranked #22 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#22. Camelback Mountain

Lake Havasu ranked #21 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#21. Lake Havasu

The Commemorative Air Force Museum ranked #20 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#20. Commemorative Air Force Museum

Lower Antelope Canyon ranked #19 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#19. Lower Antelope Canyon

Watson Lake ranked #18 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#18. Watson Lake

The Mill Avenue District ranked #17 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#17. Mill Avenue District

The Grand Canyon Railway ranked #16 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#16. Grand Canyon Railway

Havasu Falls ranked #15 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#15. Havasu Falls

The Superstition Mountains ranked #14 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#14. Superstition Mountains

Usery Mountain Regional Park ranked #13 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#13. Usery Mountain Regional Park

The Desert Botanical Garden ranked #12 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#12. Desert Botanical Garden

Page, Arizona took #2 of the top trending destinations in the U.S. to visit!
#11. Horseshoe Bend

Cathedral Rock ranked #10 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#10. Cathedral Rock

Bell Rock ranked #9 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#9. Bell Rock

Tonto National Forest ranked #8 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#8. Tonto National Forest

Walnut Canyon National Monument ranked #7 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#7. Walnut Canyon National Monument

The Grand Canyon South Rim ranked #6 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#6. Grand Canyon South Rim

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum ranked #5 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#5. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

Taliesin West ranked #4 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#4. Taliesin West

Antelope Canyon ranked #3 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#3. Antelope Canyon

The Chapel of the Holy Cross ranked #2 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#2. Chapel of the Holy Cross

Musical Instrument Museum ranked #1 on highest rated things to do in Arizona.
#1. Musical Instrument Museum

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

