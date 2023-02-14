Black History Month
Arizona Cardinals finalizing deal to hire Jonathan Gannon as next head coach, sources say

Philadelphia Eagles' Jonathan Gannon coaches during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 14,...
Philadelphia Eagles' Jonathan Gannon coaches during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After more than a month of searching, reports say the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to hire Jonathan Gannon as the team’s new head coach.

A CBS Sports source confirmed the news to Arizona’s Family. The 40-year-old has worked in the NFL since 2007, first as a scout and then as an assistant coach in various capacities. He spent the last two seasons as defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cardinals interviewed Gannon this week after the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Gannon would replace Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired last month after four seasons with the Cardinals and an overall record of 28-37-1. The team went 4-11 in 2022, ending the season on a seven-game losing streak. On the same day Kingsbury was fired, the team announced Steve Keim was stepping down as GM to focus on his health and Monti Ossenfort was hired one week later.

The Cardinals were the last team to hire a new head coach. The team had also interviewed a number of other candidates, including New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

