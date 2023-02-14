Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

APS explains how your mylar balloon could take out power if you’re not careful

If you get a loved one a mylar balloon this holiday, there's a few safety precautions you'll want to take.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You may be getting a gift or two from a loved one today, but there are a few precautions you’ll need to take with one of the most popular Valentine’s Day gifts of all--mylar balloons!

This special kind of balloon can act as a conductor along power lines if they float overhead. They can melt, cause a fire, take out the power, etc. One balloon could take out 1,000s of customers’ power at a time. APS said, “That’s an electrical connection between the ground and a live phase. We have protective reeling that anytime there’s a fault in the line it’ll cut off the line for everyone’s safety if something like this happens.”

For your safety, if you see a mylar balloon that’s charred on the ground, don’t touch it. Contact your local electrical company to have it removed, just in case the balloon is still charged. APS suggests that if you’re going to buy one for your Valentine...keep them inside. When you’re done, deflate them, fold them up, and throw them away.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel

Latest News

Gilbert family shares good deed from son's classmate
Spark some romance, not a fire in Phoenix with mylar balloons
The Super Bowl Committee hand-off between Glendale and Las Vegas happened Monday morning in...
Arizona hands off Super Bowl to Las Vegas; watch party in Phoenix saw record crowds
The Pat Tillman Scholars were invited to the coin toss at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl...
Pat Tillman Scholars help Super Bowl LVII coin toss