APS explains how your mylar balloon could take out power if you’re not careful

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You may be getting a gift or two from a loved one today, but there are a few precautions you’ll need to take with one of the most popular Valentine’s Day gifts of all--mylar balloons!

This special kind of balloon can act as a conductor along power lines if they float overhead. They can melt, cause a fire, take out the power, etc. One balloon could take out 1,000s of customers’ power at a time. APS said, “That’s an electrical connection between the ground and a live phase. We have protective reeling that anytime there’s a fault in the line it’ll cut off the line for everyone’s safety if something like this happens.”

For your safety, if you see a mylar balloon that’s charred on the ground, don’t touch it. Contact your local electrical company to have it removed, just in case the balloon is still charged. APS suggests that if you’re going to buy one for your Valentine...keep them inside. When you’re done, deflate them, fold them up, and throw them away.

