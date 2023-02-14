1 dead after car, motorcycle crash in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a car and motorcycle crash that happened on Tuesday in north Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police officers responded to reports of a crash early Tuesday afternoon near Hayden Road and Northsight Boulevard. Police say one person is dead, but no further details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as an investigation is underway.

