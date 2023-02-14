Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

1 dead after car, motorcycle crash in north Scottsdale

A person is dead after a car and motorcycle crash that happened Tuesday in north Scottsdale.
A person is dead after a car and motorcycle crash that happened Tuesday in north Scottsdale.(Atlanta News First)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a car and motorcycle crash that happened on Tuesday in north Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police officers responded to reports of a crash early Tuesday afternoon near Hayden Road and Northsight Boulevard. Police say one person is dead, but no further details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as an investigation is underway.

A person is dead after a car and motorcycle crash that happened Tuesday in north Scottsdale.
A person is dead after a car and motorcycle crash that happened Tuesday in north Scottsdale.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel

Latest News

Dr. Theresa Cullen
Gov. Hobbs withdraws nomination of Dr. Cullen to lead Arizona Department of Health Services
Four wines for sale in Arizona that pair with your relationship status
.
Heart-shaped tacos at this Phoenix shop
Philadelphia Eagles' Jonathan Gannon coaches during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 14,...
Arizona Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as new head coach