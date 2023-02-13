Black History Month
Woman dies in custody during transport from Mohave County detention facility to medical center

A woman has died in custody after being transported from Mohave County Adult Detention Facility to a medical center in Kingman.(File image courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman died in custody while being transported from a Mohave County detention facility to a hospital in Kingman on Friday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies say they received reports that a woman inmate was being taken to the Kingman Regional Medical Center from the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. The inmate, 36-year-old Megan Petersen, was taken by ambulance and pronounced dead when she arrived at the hospital.

Petersen had been held in the medical wing of the detention facility since Feb. 2 after being booked for possession of drug paraphernalia. The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of death.

