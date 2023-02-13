Black History Month
With the Chiefs Super Bowl win, KCPS cancels classes for Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs fans gather for a Super Bowl parade and rally in Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City Chiefs fans gather for a Super Bowl parade and rally in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some great news for students who are Chiefs fans!

Not only did the Chiefs pull off a Super Bowl comeback victory, but a parade scheduled means that Kansas City Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The school district added that should the parade be canceled for any reason, schools will be open.

Classes will be in full session Monday, Feb. 13.

