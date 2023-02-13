What to expect from Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to Mesa Community College

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The First Lady is in the East Valley visiting Mesa Community College on Monday. She’s expected to present the Biden administration’s plan to strengthen the workforce for career-connected learning programs that can lead to higher-wage jobs.

Dr. Jill Biden is at Mesa Community College’s Southern and Dobson Campus and will be joined by an extensive list of attendees as follows:

Dr. Tammy Robinson, President, Mesa Community College

Dr. Steven Gonzales, Chancellor, Maricopa County Community College District

Rep. Greg Stanton, 4th District of Arizona

Mayor John Giles, City of Mesa

Governor Katie Hobbs

Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education

Lilly Hernandez, Student, Mesa Community College

This visit comes after the First Lady’s advocacy for career-centric learning programs across the states, from Washington, D.C. to Tacoma, Washington, and beyond. Dr. Biden personally holds more than 30 years of teaching experience and teaches English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.