What to expect from Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to Mesa Community College

Dr. Jill Biden is visiting Mesa Community College for a career-centric program visit.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The First Lady is in the East Valley visiting Mesa Community College on Monday. She’s expected to present the Biden administration’s plan to strengthen the workforce for career-connected learning programs that can lead to higher-wage jobs.

Dr. Jill Biden is at Mesa Community College’s Southern and Dobson Campus and will be joined by an extensive list of attendees as follows:

  • Dr. Tammy Robinson, President, Mesa Community College
  • Dr. Steven Gonzales, Chancellor, Maricopa County Community College District
  • Rep. Greg Stanton, 4th District of Arizona
  • Mayor John Giles, City of Mesa
  • Governor Katie Hobbs
  • Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education
  • Lilly Hernandez, Student, Mesa Community College

This visit comes after the First Lady’s advocacy for career-centric learning programs across the states, from Washington, D.C. to Tacoma, Washington, and beyond. Dr. Biden personally holds more than 30 years of teaching experience and teaches English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

