Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects

U.S. fighter jets shot down three separate unidentified aerial objects. (CNN, POOL, DOD, US NAVY, TWITTER, TRENTON RAY WELLS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday defended the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledged that it had no indication they were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed American airspace earlier this month.

The three objects, including one shot down Sunday over Lake Huron, were traveling at such a low altitude as to pose a risk to civilian air traffic, said White House national security spokesman John Kirby. And though the Biden administration does not yet have evidence that they were equipped for spying purposes, or even belonged to China, officials also couldn’t rule it out either, he said.

“These were decisions based purely and simply on what was in the best interests of the American people,” Kirby said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the comment Monday about the objects recently shot down. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Kirby spoke from the White House podium hours after China alleged that more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission. American officials have vigorously denied the claim, with Kirby saying Monday, “We are not flying surveillance balloons over China.”

Though the origins and purpose of the three objects most recently shot down are still unknown, their mere presence in American air space ratcheted up concerns among American national security officials in light of a massive balloon that the U.S. believes was geared explicitly for surveillance and that was shot down over the Carolina coast on Feb. 4 by U.S. fighter jets.

(CNN, DEFENSE DEPT., TWITTER, @REPSLOTKIN, HMEDIA.DEFENSE.GOV, DEVON PACE, NBC’S “MEET THE PRESS”, GASTONIA PD, ALEX DAVIS, ABC’S “THIS WEEK”)

The Chinese allegation came after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had crossed from Alaska to South Carolina, sparking a new crisis in bilateral relations that have spiraled to their lowest level in decades.

Since then, fighter jets also shot down objects over Canada and Alaska, and another one over Lake Huron on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel

Latest News

Witnesses told Arizona's Family on Sunday night that scenes like these happen frequently in the...
Police identify man killed after fight ends in double shooting in west Phoenix
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s ‘rampage’ in NYC leaves 8 hurt, police say
A driver in a U-Haul truck struck multiple pedestrians in three locations in Brooklyn on Monday.
U-Haul driver hit, injured pedestrian in Brooklyn
FILE - J. Brett Blanton, Architect of the Capitol, speaks during the U.S. Capitol Christmas...
White House: Biden has ‘terminated’ Architect of the Capitol