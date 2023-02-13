UPS driver helps older woman in need after getting lost

(3TV/CBS 5) -- Delivery drivers are responsible for getting packages where they need to go. But a UPS driver in Arkansas went beyond, delivering the gift of kindness.

Frederick Stephens has worked for UPS for 34 years and says meeting people is the best part of his job. So when an older woman approached him on a busy day, he knew he had to help. She had handed him her license and asked how far she was away from home. Explaining she didn’t know where she was, and Frederick knew he couldn’t leave her.

He called 911, posted on Facebook, and even called her church. That wasn’t the last of it. Frederick even visited her at her church later on, to check-in.

