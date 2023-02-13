Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

UPS driver helps older woman in need after getting lost

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
.
.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(3TV/CBS 5) -- Delivery drivers are responsible for getting packages where they need to go. But a UPS driver in Arkansas went beyond, delivering the gift of kindness.

Frederick Stephens has worked for UPS for 34 years and says meeting people is the best part of his job. So when an older woman approached him on a busy day, he knew he had to help. She had handed him her license and asked how far she was away from home. Explaining she didn’t know where she was, and Frederick knew he couldn’t leave her.

He called 911, posted on Facebook, and even called her church. That wasn’t the last of it. Frederick even visited her at her church later on, to check-in.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say

Latest News

Arizona’s Family is showcasing 41 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes.
41 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
Two sisters were surprised with free tickets to Super Bowl LVII.
Sisters surprised with free tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale
Valley sisters receive free tickets to Super Bowl LVII
Mesa native Troy Kotsur will perform the National Anthem using sign language during Super Bowl...
Mesa native Troy Kotsur prepares to perform national anthem in ASL at Super Bowl