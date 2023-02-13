Two storms target Arizona with rain, snow, and wind

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -After an unseasonably warm and pleasant weekend of weather across Arizona, the state is in for some big changes. Super Bowl Sunday brought a high of 79 degrees in Phoenix, which was our warmest day of the year so far! Today, temperatures drop 20-25 degrees in some spots as the first of two storms moves into the region.

In the Valley, morning temperatures in the 40s climb to just 58 degrees this afternoon. There’s a chance of morning showers and a chance of both afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms. Small hail, gusty winds and lightning are all possible. In the high country, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect today, with 2-3 inches of snow likely in spots like Flagstaff.

A much stronger and colder storm is on track to arrive tomorrow, which is a First Alert weather day. Strong winds are expected across the state ahead of a cold front that is set to push through tomorrow night. During the day, the Valley could see blowing dust with sustained winds of between 20 and 30 miles per hour, gusting to 45 miles per hour.

In the high country, the strong winds bring the possibility of blowing snow and blizzard conditions. Snow amounts could total 8-12 inches for Flagstaff. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for both Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Behind this storm, the coldest air of the season so far will push into the state. A Freeze Warning is likely to be issued for Thursday morning in the Valley, where current forecast lows are in the low to mid 30s. Dry weather is forecast for Wednesday through Saturday, with the potential for another storm system arriving Saturday night into Sunday.

