Sticks of old dynamite found in Chino Valley barn during clean-up

CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Five sticks of years-old dynamite were found in a Chino Valley barn on Sunday morning.

Chino Valley Police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to a homeowner who reported they’d found dynamite in their barn near Liana Drive, just off State Route 89. When they arrived, they learned that the homeowner was cleaning out an old barn on the property when they found 5 sticks of old dynamite. They said they weren’t sure how long it had been there or who had put it there. Photos of the dynamite or the specific location it was found were not released.

Flagstaff Police Department Bomb Squad responded and helped with the removal of the explosives and took it to a location just off Perkinsville Road where it was destroyed safely. No arrests were made, no injuries were reported, and no other dynamite was found.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.