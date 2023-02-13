Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Sticks of old dynamite found in Chino Valley barn during clean-up

Several-year-old dynamite was found on Sunday in a Chino Valley barn.
Several-year-old dynamite was found on Sunday in a Chino Valley barn.(Chino Valley Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Five sticks of years-old dynamite were found in a Chino Valley barn on Sunday morning.

Chino Valley Police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to a homeowner who reported they’d found dynamite in their barn near Liana Drive, just off State Route 89. When they arrived, they learned that the homeowner was cleaning out an old barn on the property when they found 5 sticks of old dynamite. They said they weren’t sure how long it had been there or who had put it there. Photos of the dynamite or the specific location it was found were not released.

Flagstaff Police Department Bomb Squad responded and helped with the removal of the explosives and took it to a location just off Perkinsville Road where it was destroyed safely. No arrests were made, no injuries were reported, and no other dynamite was found.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel

Latest News

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Serious crash closes Pima Road in north Scottsdale
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Garbage going on tour this summer in 2023.
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage to launch 2023 tour with Phoenix stop
The car was captured speeding in excess of 120 miles per hour.
Driver in Paradise Valley seen blasting through red-light at over 120mph
Phoenix-area youth awarded Super Bowl LVII tickets