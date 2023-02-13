Serious crash closes Pima Road in north Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities have confirmed that a serious crash in Scottsdale left two people in a ditch with one man reportedly unconscious in the driver’s seat.
According to Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin, a single-vehicle crash was reported near Pima Road and Downing Olsen, near Loop 101, around 11:30 a.m.
Officers at the scene tell Arizona’s Family that at least two people were inside the car that entered a ditch. Police say the woman in the vehicle was helped out by witnesses nearby while the man was reportedly unconscious inside the vehicle. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, and the man has life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing. Southbound Pima Road is closed at Hualapai. Traffic is diverted at the intersection, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.
