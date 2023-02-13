Serious crash closes Pima Road in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities have confirmed that a serious crash in Scottsdale left two people in a ditch with one man reportedly unconscious in the driver’s seat.

According to Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin, a single-vehicle crash was reported near Pima Road and Downing Olsen, near Loop 101, around 11:30 a.m.

Southbound Pima Road is closed at Hualapai after a serious crash Monday morning. (Arizona's Family)

Officers at the scene tell Arizona’s Family that at least two people were inside the car that entered a ditch. Police say the woman in the vehicle was helped out by witnesses nearby while the man was reportedly unconscious inside the vehicle. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, and the man has life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Southbound Pima Road is closed at Hualapai. Traffic is diverted at the intersection, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Southbound Pima Rd is CLOSED at Hualapai for a single-vehicle collision investigation at Pima and Downing Olson. Southbound traffic is being diverted east or forced to U-Turn at Hualapai. Please use Scottsdale or Hayden Rds as alternates. pic.twitter.com/RFouoM3Mn5 — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) February 13, 2023

