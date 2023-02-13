Black History Month
Sarah Silverman’s 2023 Grow Some Lips tour to stop in Phoenix

Comedian Sarah Silverman is headed on tour this year, stopping in Phoenix in May.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Comedian Sarah Silverman has added a Phoenix stop on her 2023 Grow Some Lips tour.

She’ll be stopping at the Arizona Financial Theatre on May 14, and tickets go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. here. Silverman is launching the tour after hosting 2-time Emmy-nominated weekly topical series “I Love You America”.

The show streamed on Hulu and earned her a Writers Guild Award nomination. Her current project is a musical rendition of her 2010 memoir “The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee.”

To see the full tour date list and added stops, check out Silverman’s Instagram platform.

