Rihanna performed a medley of her greatest hits in a dazzling solo halftime show

Rihanna performed a medley of her greatest hits during the Super Bowl halftime show on a stage that took up nearly the entire length of the field.

She began the show on a suspended platform and performed her song “B**** Better Have My Money” off her album “Anti.”

[RELATED: Rihanna performs halftime show while pregnant]

She then descended onto the larger stage below, where she was surrounded by dozens of dancers and an impressive firework show happening throughout the performance.

Crowd favorites like “We Found Love” and “Umbrella” were also performed.

The singer ended her show by performing her song “Diamonds” as the entire stadium lit up.

Unfortunately for fans who were hoping for the singer to finally release some new music — that did not happen.

Here’s a list of the songs she performed:

“B**** Better Have My Money”

“Only Girl (In the World)”

“We Found Love”

“Rude Boy”

“Work”

“Wild Thoughts”

“Pour It Out”

“All of the Lights”

“Run This Town”

“Umbrella”

“Diamonds”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.