Police identify man killed after fight ends in double shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the man killed after a fight escalated into a deadly shooting late Sunday evening.

According to Phoenix police, officers were called out to a shooting near 39th Avenue and Osborn around 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that a fight had broken out in the middle of the road. Officers say they found two men who had been shot inside one vehicle. A woman, the third person at the scene, was uninjured in the incident. Emergency crews rushed both men to the hospital where one of them later died from their injuries.

He has since been identified as 19-year-old Ramiro Melendez Lopez. Detectives say the second man is expected to be okay. Authorities are still actively working on the investigation and say that no arrests have been made. One witness told Arizona’s Family that scenes like these are not uncommon in the neighborhood. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.

