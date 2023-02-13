Pat Tillman Scholars help Super Bowl LVII coin toss

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four Pat Tillman Scholars helped with the Super Bowl LVII coin toss at State Farm Stadium last night in Glendale.

Honorary Captains of the game Dave Prakash, Hyejung Park, Robert Ham, and Fabersha Flynt all took to the field before the big game on Sunday. Flynt flipped the coin, launching Super Bowl LVII. This morning, Arizona’s Family anchors Scott Pasmore and Olivia Fierro were joined at State Farm Stadium by scholar Hyejung Park and CEO of the foundation Dan Futrell.

Park said, “That whole week of celebrating Pat’s legacy and being a representative of the foundation--all the energy, all the excitement. It was such a great time.” Futrell said that the Pat Tillman Foundation getting global attention through the broadcast was so meaningful. “We started with Pat and continue to be inspired by his story, and this Valley is the home to that story. This Valley is heart to our organization,” he said.

