Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage to launch 2023 tour with Phoenix stop

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Garbage going on tour this summer in 2023.
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Garbage going on tour this summer in 2023.(Noel Gallagher + Garbage)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and group Garbage will be co-headlining a tour this summer.

The two plan to make a stop on June 11 at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, joined by Metric as a special guest. The last tour was back in 2019 when the group toured across the U.S. and Canada with Smashing Pumpkins. The tour date coincides with the release of the group’s fourth album “Council Skies.” In 2021, Garbage released “No Gods No Masters.” Metric has recently returned from a sold-out tour across the globe after the release of “Formentera” in 2022.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here.

Tour Dates

  • June 2nd, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
  • June 3rd, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
  • June 6th, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
  • June 7th, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^
  • June 9th, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
  • June 10th, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • June 11th, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
  • June 13th, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
  • June 15th, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver
  • June 17th, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
  • June 18th, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
  • June 21st, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • June 22nd, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • June 25th, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
  • June 27th, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
  • June 28th, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
  • June 29th, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
  • July 1st, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
  • July 3rd, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*
  • July 6th, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
  • July 8th, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
  • July 10th, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage
  • July 13th, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
  • July 14th, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
  • July 15th, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
*without Metric ^ non-Live Nation date

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel

Latest News

Sphinx Date Co. Palm & Pantry
Fall in love on the the first date at Sphinx Date Co. in Scottsdale
Write personalized birthday cards and send in colorful envelopes to brighten someone’s day with...
Get personalized stationery delivered to your doorstep with Pretty Paper Club
It's a remix of a fan favorite.
Taco Bell creates the “Big A** Mexican Pizza” only available Super Bowl Sunday in Glendale
Creaser recognizes how much her character’s anthem, “Let It Go,” means to so many audience...
ASU grad returns to Tempe to help audiences “let it go” on FROZEN tour