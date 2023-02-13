Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage to launch 2023 tour with Phoenix stop
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and group Garbage will be co-headlining a tour this summer.
The two plan to make a stop on June 11 at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, joined by Metric as a special guest. The last tour was back in 2019 when the group toured across the U.S. and Canada with Smashing Pumpkins. The tour date coincides with the release of the group’s fourth album “Council Skies.” In 2021, Garbage released “No Gods No Masters.” Metric has recently returned from a sold-out tour across the globe after the release of “Formentera” in 2022.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here.
Tour Dates
- June 2nd, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- June 3rd, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- June 6th, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
- June 7th, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^
- June 9th, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
- June 10th, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 11th, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- June 13th, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- June 15th, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver
- June 17th, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- June 18th, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- June 21st, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- June 22nd, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 25th, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
- June 27th, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- June 28th, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
- June 29th, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- July 1st, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- July 3rd, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*
- July 6th, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- July 8th, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- July 10th, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage
- July 13th, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- July 14th, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
- July 15th, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
*without Metric ^ non-Live Nation date
