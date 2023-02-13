Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage to launch 2023 tour with Phoenix stop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and group Garbage will be co-headlining a tour this summer.

The two plan to make a stop on June 11 at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, joined by Metric as a special guest. The last tour was back in 2019 when the group toured across the U.S. and Canada with Smashing Pumpkins. The tour date coincides with the release of the group’s fourth album “Council Skies.” In 2021, Garbage released “No Gods No Masters.” Metric has recently returned from a sold-out tour across the globe after the release of “Formentera” in 2022.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here.

Tour Dates

June 2nd, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

June 3rd, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 6th, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

June 7th, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

June 9th, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

June 10th, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11th, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 13th, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 15th, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver

June 17th, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

June 18th, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21st, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22nd, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 25th, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

June 27th, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 28th, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

June 29th, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 1st, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 3rd, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*

July 6th, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 8th, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 10th, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

July 13th, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14th, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15th, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*without Metric ^ non-Live Nation date

